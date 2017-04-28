TB case confirmed at Dungannon school

A pupil has been tested positive for TB at a Dungannon school, it has been revealed.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is co-ordinating a response to the case. It said that it had received notification that a pupil who attends Dungannon Primary School has been diagnosed and treated for Tuberculosis (TB).

An information letter and TB fact sheet have been sent to parents of pupils at the school as a precautionary measure.

Dr Michael Devine, Consultant in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “I would like to reassure parents and those who attend the school that children with TB are rarely infectious to others and the risk to pupils and staff at the school is low.

“TB is a serious but curable infectious disease which normally affects the lungs but it can affect other parts of the body. It is usually spread through the air when a patient coughs or sneezes. TB is a difficult infection to catch and usually requires prolonged close contact.”

The PHA is working with colleagues from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Dungannon Primary School to ensure an appropriate response at the school in line with standard practice.

Mr Thompson, Principal at Dungannon PS, said: “The school is cooperating with the Public Health Agency to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of its pupils.”