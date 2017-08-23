Teen was drunk in charge of vehicle

A Dungannon teenager has been given ten penalty points and fined £100 after pleading guilty to being in charge of a car whilst drunk.

Gemma McCourt, 18, from Corr Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence occurred on June 17 when officers found her in her vehicle with the key in the ignition. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 50mcg and McCourt declined the offer of an evidential breath test in Dungannon police station, the court heard.