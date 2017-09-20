Teenager fined £100 for speeding

A teenage motorist returning from university has been fined £100 for speeding.

The case of Shane McCrystal, 19, from Gap Road, Sixmilecross, was heard at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how McCrystal, a university student, overtook a police car on the A4 road near Augher on May 26.

When police took off in pursuit, they estimated his speed to be at 80mph, the court was told.

District Judge John Meehan also imposed three penalty points on McCrystal’s licence.