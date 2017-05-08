Teenager pleads guilty to three day crime spree in Cookstown

A youth has pleaded guilty to a string of burglary and trespass charges that took place over three days in Cookstown.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday with his social worker.

He pleaded guilty to all charges, which included three charges of burglary and three charges of attempted burglary with the intent to steal.

The court heard that the charges relate to incidents occurring in the Cookstown area between November 22 and 25, 2015.

Judge John Meehan warned the defendant to remove his cap and to take his hands out of his pockets when he was before the court.

The charges included trespassing a residential house in the Coolnafranky Park and stealing a jacket, medication, jewellery and a pocket knife, and another house in Fountain close, where he stole a DVD boxset, a PSP console, medication and jewellery.

The youth was also charged with trespassing and attempting to steal from houses in Westbury Drive, Lomond Heights and Westland Road South over the same dates.

The final charge involved trespassing a nonresidential premises on the Cloghog Road, and stealing £80 in cash, a floppy disc drive, and a cheque book and lodgement book. The youth was ordered to return to the youth court for sentencing.