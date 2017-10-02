Tesco car park to hold car boot sale in Dungannon for SAHS

A monthly car boot sale organised by Southern Area Hospice Services will move to a brand new venue in Dungannon, this month.

From Sunday, October 15, the car boot sale, which was formerly held in Edendork, will take place in Tesco, Dungannon Car Park, Beechvalley, Dungannon on the third Sunday of every month.

All buyers and sellers are encouraged to come along.

The sale will start at 8am and entry fee is £5 for sellers, cars and vans. Admission for buyers is free.

Toilet facilities are available on the site.

All the money raised through the car boot sale will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work in the local area providing care and support to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

Southern Area Hospice Services provide their care through a number of services including a 12 bedded in-patient unit in Newry, a Day Hospice unit in Newry and also one on D Floor in South Tyrone Hospital, Outpatient Clinics in Daisy Hill, Craigavon Area and South Tyrone Hospitals, a Homecare Nurse in the Armagh and Dungannon area as well as Bereavement and Carer Support in the Donaldson Counselling and Therapy Centre, Newry and in the Hospice Resource Centre, Irish Street, Dungannon.

In order to maintain the level of care currently available to local people and their families, the Southern Area Hospice Fundraising Department has to fundraise £2.5 million in 2017 alone.

The car boot sale makes a valuable contribution towards this and officials from Southern Area Hospice Services would sincerely like to thank Tesco Dungannon for coming on board to offer their support.

Southern Area Hospice Services provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

Southern Area Hospice Services relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable us to care and support patients and their families.

The Fundraising Dept has to raise £2.5 million in 2017 to maintain the level of care currently available. This equates to £208,333 per month, £48,077 per week or £6,849 per day.

Joe McCurry has helped organise the car boot sale each month.

So, if you have any clutter fill your car and come along on Sunday, October 15 and set up a stall. The car boot sale will also be held on November 19 and December 17.