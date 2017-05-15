Thanksgiving service for Tyrone woman Carol Laird

A service of thanksgiving for Cookstown woman Carol Laird will take place in Cookstown on Wednesday.

She was the mother of novelist and poet Nick Laird, who is married to English novelist Zadie Smith, and was well known for her charity work in Mid Ulster over the years.

Carol, from Killycurragh Road, lost her fight with cancer at the Southern Area Hospice, Newry, on Friday.

She was a Save the Children patron and also worked with the town's Rotary Club and Enterprise Centre in the past and was a member of Killymoon Golf Club.

A cremation service will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday at 11am, followed by a service of thanksgiving in Derryloran Parish Church at 3pm.

A statement from Cookstown Rotary Club said: "Carol Laird lost her long battle with cancer at 5.20 pm yesterday (May 12).

"Carol's many contributions to civic society in Cookstown and further afield and her contributions to Cookstown Rotary Club resulted in her achieving the prestigious Paul Harris Award from Rotary.

"President Colin and club members wish to express their sorrow and support for Past District Governor Alastair and his family at this difficult time. More information will be posted when available."

She is survived by husband Alastair, daughter Emma and son Nick; Ben and Zadie and grandchildren Daisy, Ella, Katherine and Harvey.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Southern Area Hospice Services c/o Steenson Funeral Services, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ.