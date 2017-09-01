The WheelWorks Art Cart rolls into town

WheelWorks ArtCart rolled in to Cookstown recently to showcase the Virtual Reality creations of local young people who took part in an innovative and engaging ‘Coding Safe’ project developed in collaboration with drug and alcohol services charity ASCERT.

This innovative, £600,000, three-year programme, aims to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in young people by creating meaningful opportunities to engage with the arts.

Youth arts organisation, WheelWorks’ professional artists have been working with young people aged 11-18 in Cookstown to create a Virtual Reality landscape that reflects their idea of a ‘safe-space’.

Chris McMahon, Service Manager, ASCERT’s DAISY service said: “It’s fantastic to see the young people’s final creations exhibited in Cookstown for the whole community to enjoy and to celebrate the talent and creativity of the participants.”

For more information on the ASCERT service, telephone 0800 2545 123.