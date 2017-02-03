Thief stole £1000 from Cookstown Chinese restaurant

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Dungannon man who has pleaded guilty to burglary.

Jason Gately, 20, from Castle Hill, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was accused of trespassing at Mandarin Buffet, a Chinese restaurant at Molesworth Street, Cookstown, on October 10, 2015. The court also heard that the defendant was accused of damaging a CCTV unit within the premises and making off with £1000. Gately pleaded guilty to the charges. Judge John Meehan adjourned the case until February 15.