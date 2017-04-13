Three women cut from van following Toome crash

Three women had to be cut from a van by fire fighters after a two vehicle crash involving both their vehicle and a car on the Hillhead Road in Toome.

The incident took place just after 10pm on Tuesday night, and fire crew were called to the scene at 10.44pm.

The three women who were cut from the car were then taken to hospital by ambulance, but it is not known at this stage how serious their injuries were.

A statement from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a crash on the Hillhead Road in Toomebridge, Magherafelt.

"Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release three women from the van," they went on to say.

"They were conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

"Two other female casualties were out of the car before arrival of FRS. Fire crews from Magherafelt station attended the incident."