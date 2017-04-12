Timothy gets Apprentice of the Year

Donnelly Group Dungannon apprentice Timothy Hagan, a student at the South West College, has been named Northern Ireland Auto Skills Apprentice of the Year 2017 and will now move on to the UK-wide heats of the competition.

Having successfully completed a series of six challenging tasks at an Omagh intercampus competition, which were judged by David Massie, Skills Competition Manager at the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), Timothy will now represent Northern Ireland in competing for the UK title.

Timothy, from Coagh in Cookstown, studies the Gold Motor Vehicle Repair course. He began his apprenticeship at Donnelly Group Mitsubishi in September 2015, the only motor dealer in Northern Ireland to be recognised as an IMI approved training centre.

Robert Fitzpatrick, HR Director at the Donnelly Group which has eight locations across Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted Timothy has been recognised for his hard work and training through the Donnelly Group Apprenticeship programme in conjunction with his studies at the South West College. The programme puts our apprentices through their paces as they train to become the best. As we have 18 manufacturers spanning across our eight locations, our apprentices have to tailor their skills to cover a number of different bases.

“Having Timothy progress to the next stage of the competition is testament to his hard work and dedication to his studies. Timothy has displayed the exceptional level of service that is expected at all of our Donnelly Group locations.

“On behalf of all staff at Donnelly Group, we want to congratulate Timothy and wish him the best of luck as he progresses to the next stage.”

Timothy said: “I am delighted to have won Apprentice of the Year 2017. I would like to say a special thanks to my mentor at Donnelly Group David Black and the team at Donnelly Mitsubishi Dungannon for the invaluable training and support they have given me from I first joined the team in 2015. To be named Apprentice of the Year in Northern Ireland, I was challenged in completing tasks including Electrics and transmission testing and engine management.

“My training and skills development with the Donnelly Group have been essential not only in preparing me with the knowledge and qualifications to compete at this level, but they have helped my confidence grow. The other mechanics and my fellow colleagues have been a huge support to me throughout my studies.

“I’m looking forward to representing Northern Ireland and Donnelly Group in the UK heats of the competition and want to thank them for all their support with my training and the competition so far.”

As an IMI recognised centre, the Donnelly Group provides an extensive range of high-quality training courses to all of their staff including Sales, Service, IT, Technical, Administration and Managerial based courses. The IMI accreditation staff can train for goes alongside the Donnelly Group’s own Gold Apprenticeship programme.

