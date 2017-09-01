Toomebridge woman celebrates 'remarkable' 105th birthday

One of Mid Ulster's oldest residents celebrated her 105th birthday today with a party in Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home.

Mary Rogan was born near Toomebridge in the year 'the unsinkable' RMS Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic.

Mary Rogan with Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Mr Bill McGinnis

Looking fresh and well, Mary today enjoyed a cup of tea with staff and family in the home.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mr Bill McGinnis, presented her with a card from the Queen and bouquet of flowers.

He congratulated her on reaching "such a remarkable age."

Mary enjoys a bit of banter with staff and loves nothing more than a good cup of tea - her recipe for a long life!

Up until her 90's, the Newbridge woman was able to drive herself around to meet friends and go to the shops.

A daughter of Mary and Barney McPeake from Creagh Road, she had a twin sister, Ginny, who is now sadly deceased.

There were nine in the McPeake family and Mary attended Anahorish Primary School on the Hillhead Road.

After leaving school she went straight to work in the factory at Castledawson, where she spent her working life and met her future husband John Rogan. The couple had no children and John passed away over 40 years ago.