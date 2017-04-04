Transforming graffiti hotspots

A project funded by the Housing Executive’s Community Grant Scheme has helped transform a graffiti hotspot into a bright, attractive feature in Ardstewart.

Working alongside the Stewartstown Community Group based in Mid Ulster, local young people and Supporting Communities, The Housing Executive helped reimagine an electricity substation into a vibrant work of art. The group liaised with Northern Ireland Electricity, who agreed that the electricity substation was in need of attention as it was located near a children’s play area.

Local Castledawson artist Mary T Gribben was commissioned to work with local children who decided the content and design for the new mural. The children really took to the project and were keen to help out with the painting at every opportunity.

In total, £1,260 was provided by the Housing Executive through its Community Grant Scheme for the project.

Margaret Bradley from the Housing Executive added, “The Housing Executive was delighted to support this project as the artwork has really transformed the square close to the play park. It is brilliant to see young people so involved in their area”.

John Rush, chairman of the Stewartstown Community Group and a local resident commented, “It’s great to see that such a small amount of money has made a huge difference to the residents of the estate, especially the children. I’d like to thank the Housing Executive and NIE for providing the funding and Mary T. and the local children for doing a great job with the artwork.

Martin Quinn from Supporting Communities stated, “The estate inspection that we organised in Stewartstown highlighted the unsightly appearance of the substation and the potential for improvement. We provided support to the local group to access the funding and draw up a project specification - Mary T.Gribben and the young people did the rest! The project is a super example of what we promote in terms of community involvement in local projects.”