Public views sought on proposed A5

The Department for Infrastructure is seeking the public’s views on new draft reports on the A5 Western Transport Corridor dual carriageway project.

The reports have been updated following an initial consultation exercise during 2014 and the department has published the new draft reports for public consultation until May 22, 2017. The reports will be on display at a number of public offices over the consultation period and available online at www.a5wtc.com(external link opens in a new window / tab).

The A5 Western Transport Corridor is one of five key transport corridors identified in the Regional Transportation Strategy for Northern Ireland and is an Executive flagship project.

They said it would provide 85 kilometres of dual carriageway and represents a significant link between Londonderry, Strabane, Omagh and Aughnacloy. The consultation exercise is being undertaken in line with Habitats Regulations best practice.

It was reported in October 2016 how the project left the taxpayer with a £54,000 legal bill in response to challenges to the A5 dual carriageway upgrade. The amount came on top of £48m spent on consultant fees and £5.2m on surveys.

The Alternative A5 Alliance is the campaign group opposed to the scheme.

The department has faced similar opposition to the A6 project from Chris Murphy, due its proximity to the grazing lands of Whooper Swans.