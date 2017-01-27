Tributes after sudden death of 'unforgettable' Aughamullan man

Hundreds have taken to social media to pay tribute to ' one of the most curious, coolest, caring and fantastical people around'.

Paul Cushnahan died suddenly at home on January 24, and will be laid to rest tomorrow following Requiem Mass at Brocagh Chapel at 11am.

He is being waked at his parents house on Doon Avenue, Aughamullan.

Everyone from charities to local sports groups have paid tribute to the 'unforgettable' man while sharing their condolences with his family.

Coalisland charity Leap For Luke said: "This week we lost a treasured friend and supporter Paul.

"Paul's was one of the first full names Luke learned to say when he was little and he always got the full Paul Cushnahan (Cushanan as Luke would say) title from Luke.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Paul's family and his many many friends. RIP Paul, we will miss you."

Cycling club the Island Wheelers has also paid its respects:

"The committee and members of Island Wheelers Cycling Club would like to convey our sincere condolences to club and committee member Brenda Ferrity on the sad passing of her brother Paul Cushnahan," they said. "We also offer our prayers and thoughts with the entire Cushnahan family at this sad time."

Paul will be waked at his parents house 7 Doon Avenue, Aughamullan. Funeral mass for Paul will be held in Brockagh Chapel at 11.00 on Saturday morning."

Mid Ulster Ju Jitsu also reached out.

"Very sorry to hear of the passing of Paul Cushnahan - an early member of Cookstown Ju Jitsu Club. RIP Cush."

Another post from club members said: "Big Cush... We'll never ever forget the craic we all had at the weekends with you. You never came to the front door empty handed. True gentleman RIP big man take er canny Xxx"