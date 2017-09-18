Two year driving ban for refusing alcohol test

A Dungannon man has been disqualified from driving for two years and fined £200 after being found guilty of failing to provide a sample for excess alcohol.

Graham Rainey, 44, from Ashbeg Grove, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court was told that police stopped the defendant at a mobile patrol near Parkwood Manor in Dungannon on July 16.

After detecting a smell of intoxicating liquor on his breath, police took Rainey to Dungannon Police Station in order to obtain an evidential sample for driving with excess alcohol.

However, Rainey refused to provide a sample, saying that he wanted his solicitor present first.

The defence solicitor said there were sensitive circumstances around Rainey’s present circumstances, and claimed that Rainey had been ‘in an abnormal state of mind’ on the night of the offence, and did not consider the risk he presented to himself and to others.

The solicitor added that Rainey genuinely believed that his solicitor needed to be present before an evidential sample could be taken.

Although Rainey, who is in receipt of ESA and DLA, had previous drink-drive convictions dating back to 1996 and 1998, this was not his normal behaviour, and he had been obeying the laws of the road in recent years, the solicitor went on to say. Judge John Meehan said that Rainey would be required to sit a driving test before he could regain his licence.