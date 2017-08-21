Tyrone AOH travel to Ardboe field where Virgin Mary visions drew crowds of thousands

The Tyrone Ancient Order of Hibernians will be travelling to a field in Arboe to commemorate the scene of what was reported to be a visitation by the Virgin Mary.

It is believed that Our Lady appeared to local woman Teresa Grimes on August 23, 1954 in a garden close to Annaghmore drain.

The vision was confirmed by several other local women, and news of the event spread quickly through the community. Crowds were soon flocking to the drain, praying and singing hymns.

At the highpoint of the religious fervour, people came by bicycle, bus and car. Sixty-two buses were hired to convey people from Ballymena and Belfast and traffic jams were reported on both the Coagh and Magherafelt roads.

Shortly after the first visitation, two young women from Portglenone, Co Antrim, Mary Rankin and Ann Hanna, claimed to be having similar visions. They quickly became the focal point of the nightly apparitions.

This year Tyrone AOH have been invited to the annual rosary commemorating the vision.