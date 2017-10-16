Tyrone man to feature on EY Entrepreneur Of The Year TV series

Tyrone man Darragh Cullen, co-founder of Edge Innovate, will feature in Episode 5 of The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year documentary series.

A total of 24 of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs are battling to be crowned EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017.

The six part series profiling the contenders continues on Monday 23 October on RTE’s 3player

It explores the lives of the people behind these businesses and the inspirational stories in their journey to success.

Based in Tyrone, Edge Innovate manufacture waste recycling products and export worldwide. Viewers can join Darragh and a group of friends as they train for a triathlon to raise money for a local charity.

Also featuring in the episode are Evelyn O’Toole from CLS, Mark Barrett from APC, Alan Foy from Blueface and Patrick McAliskey from Novosco.

Now in its 20th Year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category.