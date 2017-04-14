Tyrone’s epicentre of Country Music will be Keepin ‘Er Country this Monday night

Fans of BBC series Keepin ‘Er Country will get to go behind the scenes at Stewart’s Music Shop Dungannon this Monday Night, the epicentre of all things country in Ulster.

The programme, which focuses on the phenomenon of Irish country music, will be aired on Monday night. Viewers will be treated to an in-depth look at the popular music store, and meet staff and local music legends.

Also home to the famous Sharpe Music record label, you never know what big star will walk through the door of the Dungannon shop. The programme will follow owner Raymond over the course of a landmark summer in the build-up to the biggest country music birthday celebration Ireland has ever seen.

The shop opened its doors for the first time on Thursday 27th November 1975, as Gene Stuart’s Record Shop and has attracted some of the biggest names in the country and pop music industries, including Philomena Begley, Nathan Carter and Brian Coll.

In more recent years, the shop saw huge crowds of Garth Brooks fans camping out on Irish Street to snap up tickets to his ill fated Irish concerts at Croke Park. While the music scene has witnessed many exciting changes since 1975, Stewart’s Music Shop has remained a family run business.