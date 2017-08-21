ULSTER GP: Gavin Lupton has died

West Yorkshire’s Gavin Lupton has sadly succumbed to his injuries following a crash at the Dundrod 150 meeting at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old, from Otley, came off at the fast Lougher’s section of the 7.4-mile course (formerly known as Budore), in the Dundrod 150 Challenge race on Thursday, August 10, sustaining critical injuries.

Gavin Lupton in action at this year's Ulster Grand Prix.

The race was red-flagged following the incident involving Mr Lupton and a long delay ensued before the organisers abandoned the rest of the evening schedule.

Mr Lupton, a former winner of the Manx Grand Prix Newcomers B race in 2011, passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A statement issued by the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club on Monday afternoon said: "It is with much sadness that the Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club has learned that English rider Gavin Lupton has succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the Dundrod 150 Challenge race on Thursday 10th August.

"The 37 year old from Otley in West Yorkshire came off his bike at the ‘Lougher’s’ section of the 7.4 mile Dundrod circuit. No other riders were involved in the incident.

"Gavin, also known as ‘Luppy’, was an experienced and popular rider who had been competing at the Ulster Grand Prix since 2015.

"The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to Gavin’s family, friends and team, and requests that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with his passing."

Mr Lupton is the second rider to have died as a result of a crash at the event this year, with Wigan’s Jamie Hodson (35) killed in an accident in the Dundrod 150 National race on the same day. His brother Rob Hodson was involved in the same crash at Joey’s Windmill, but escaped serious injury.

Glengormley's Steven Lynd remains critical but stable in hospital after a crash in practice on Wednesday, August 9.