‘Virtually blind’ tractor driver ignored waving police officer

A Dungannon tractor driver, who ignored police warnings to stop for dangerous driving, had been unfit to see properly in bright sunlight.

Malcolm Coote had been driving his tractor at Ballygawley roundabout on November 7 last year, when a traffic police officer on a motorcycle ordered him to stop.

The 74 year-old, from Ballynasaggart Road, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and without a valid driving licence at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, Coote had steered his tractor onto the grass verge and around the police officer, who was wearing a high visibility vest and waving his arms at the time.

Coote continued to drive his tractor, even though the officer drove his motorcycle ahead of the tractor with his strobe warning light flashing.

The court heard how the officer had tried to bring the tractor to a stop by slowing down, but was unable to do so.

Coote eventually came to an abrupt halt, as though he had not seen the officer and his motorcycle.

Police later discovered that Coote’s driving licence had been revoked on medical grounds in 2010.

The defence solicitor told the court that Coote was a farmer and lived on his own. Ten days before the dangerous driving incident, he had had a stroke, which affected his eyesight and worsened his condition.

The solicitor said that Coote had insurance to cover the use of all his farm machinery including the tractor.

However, Judge John Meehan raised the question of premeditation, in that Coote had known he was not allowed to drive the tractor.

The solicitor said that Coote knew he should not have been driving the tractor, but that he went into Ballygawley to get some groceries on the day in question, and had not been driving at any great speed.

Judge Meehan asked the solicitor how his client explained not being able to see the traffic police officer, in spite of his high visibility jacket and the fact that he was waving his arms.

The solicitor replied that Coote’s optician had advised him to wear dark glasses because he was unable to see in bright sunlight.

Judge Meehan said the details of the case were frightening, with Coote driving a tractor on a pubic highway while ‘virtually blind’.

Although the tractor may have been driving slowly, he hypothesised that it could still have done harm to a child.

The solicitor said that Coote accepted he should not have been driving the tractor, and would not commit the offence again.

The judge said that although Coote had a long, clear driving record, he would fine him £500 and disqualify him from driving for one year.