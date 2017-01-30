Visa demands keep parents from Cookstown crash victim’s funeral

Parents of the man killed in a crash outside Cookstown on Wednesday night were not able to make his funeral today because of visa demands.

Lyes Haddad, a husband and father-of-two, lived in Cookstown with his wife Lorna after leaving his home country of Algeria in the 90s.

The 45-year-old’s parents Hawas and Razkya still live in Algeria, and because they need a visa to visit the UK, were unable to make it in time for the funeral of their “darling” son.

Mr Haddad’s cousin Hamama Bemihoub Hamama told the Mail: “The father and mother of the deceased will not be able to attend the funeral. His cousins and his friends will come from Paris, London, Belgium and Algeria.”

He said they were unable to get a visa before the funeral as their request fell on a weekend and the embassy was closed.

But after continued efforts, he said he was able to get them a visa this afternoon so that they might visit his grave.

“I got it at 1pm today,” he added. “How much they will stay I do not know.”

“There will be his parents the father the mother and the brother of the deceased.”

Mr Haddad was laid to rest this afternoon following a 1pm ceremony at a mosque in Belfast.

His cousin said his funeral was attended by other members of his family living in other European countries as well as members of Lyes’ wife’s family.

The dad-of-two died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the Lough Fea Road at about 7.45pm on Wednesday.

The PSNI has since issued another appeal for witnesses.

They said: “Police would especially like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved, a Black Hyundai Santa Fe or a Grey Kymco Downtown scooter prior to the collision which occurred at approximately 7.40pm.

“They would like witnesses to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1033 25/01/17.”

Mr Haddad’s cousin said his death has hit his family hard and that his mother “has been crying so much”.