Volunteer recruitment fair success

InVOLve House was bustling on October 5 with over 600 students and members of the public hoping to find out more about volunteering at the Volunteer Recruitment Fair hosted by Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre.

Fifty-eight organisations, community groups and charities attended the fair, promoting the voluntary opportunities within their organisations and recruiting new volunteers.

The fair was an ideal opportunity for the local community to find out more about the value of volunteering, in addition to the range of local opportunities available and ways to get involved.

Barbara Kennedy, Recruitment and Placement Officer commented, “The Fair was the largest event of its kind to be held in the Mid-Ulster area, supporting the Volunteer Centre’s aim of linking ‘those who want to help’ with ‘those that need help’. “

Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre would like to thank everyone who attended on the day and acknowledge support from Snackbox, The Auction Room, Tesco Magherafelt, InVOLve House, Q Radio Network and all the volunteers Heather, Cathy, Nigel and Jean who helped on the day.

If you couldn’t make the Volunteer Recruitment Fair and are interested in finding out more about volunteering opportunities, please contact your local office:

Magherafelt Volunteer Centre Office - 028 7930 1862.

Cookstown Volunteer Centre Office - 028 8676 1122.

Email: info@midulstervolunteercentre.org. Visit www.midulstervolunteercentre.org. Follow them on Twitter (@VolCentre) or Facebook.