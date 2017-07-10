Warned to comply with court order

A pre-sentence report has been ordered for a Cookstown man who pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, possessing a knife and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Stephen Campbell, 43, from Burnvale Crescent, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Campbell was arrested on June 4 in James Street, Cookstown, for committing disorderly behaviour, and for possessing two weapons, a knife and a knuckle duster in a public place.

The court heard that a pre-sentence report had been ordered to be carried out on Campbell but that this had not been completed.

His defence solicitor told the judge that the case was a sentencing matter as the defendant was suffering from kidney stones, which were causing him significant difficulty, and this would present him with problems complying with any community based order.

However, the judge insisted that a pre-sentence report should be ordered again and told the defendant to ‘get it organised and get it sorted out’.

The judge warned Campbell that if he did not co-operate, this would cut down on the opportunities available to the court in dealing with his offences.

He added that the court would take a dim view if Campbell failed to complete the pre-sentence report.

The judge adjourned the case for five weeks, with Campbell due to appear next in court on August 9.