Washing machine fire at Cookstown home

Fire crews from Cookstown were called out to deal with a washing machine fire at a semi-detached home in the town on Sunday.

The incident was reported to the Fire Service just before 5pm, but it is understood the blaze had gone out by the time the teams had arrived.

A statement from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a semi-detached house at Maloon Manor, Cookstown.

"A small fire in the washing machine was out on arrival of FRS. Firefighters inspected the premises for safety.

"The cause of the fire appeared accidental.

"Fire crews from Cookstown station attended the incident."