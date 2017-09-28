Search

WATCH: Down memory lane with the Mid Ulster Mail

Take a wander down memory lane with our old photos from 1978.

Here’s a selection...

Mrs Frances Rea of Rea's Bar, Cookstown, presents the trophy to Dessie Manning and Tom Bell, winners of the Pairs Competition held in the bar in aid of Spina Bifida in August 1978.

