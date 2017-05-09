WATCH: Ulster Rugby stars bring smiles (and ice-cream) to kids at Mencap centre

With the arrival of sunshine and blue skies, Dale Farm recently recruited three new ice-cream men in the shape of Ulster Rugby players Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave and Marcell Coetzee to make a surprise delivery to the Mencap Children’s Centre.
Players joined children for ice-cream and lollies in the garden of the £4.6m facility, which was purpose-built for the learning disability charity.
Over 52 children, aged 2-3 years old, with a learning disability, autism and complex needs attend the centre every week. The special delivery was a welcome treat for all the children attending the centre on the day.
The Mencap Children’s Centre works in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.