WATCH VIDEO: CCTV footage captures Coalisland vandal in mass criminal damage spree

CCTV footage has captured the shocking criminal damage with images of a man stumbling up streets in the Newtownkelly area of the town, brazenly kicking wing mirrors and ripping wipers from the front and back of vehicles.

Residents in the area have posted the CCTV images on Facebook in the hope of tracking down the vandal who targeted cars at Causeway Terrace and Loughview Gardens.

SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn called on the police to take a tougher stance on the problem of anti-social behaviour that is plaguing the town.

“This morning we have residents waking up to find their cars have been damaged by faceless thugs and sadly this is not the first time in recent months.

“I have been talking to residents who have expressed their anger and disgust at the ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area and want something done about it. They have expressed the fear of not knowing when the next incident will happen or what property will be damaged next and that is totally unacceptable.”

The Coalisland representative also called on the police to have a more visible presence in the town.

“These thugs, who I know don’t come from the local area, need to wise up, get a life and vanish off somewhere else”, he added. “Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI and hopefully we can put an end to the ASB in the area.”