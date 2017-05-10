Water makes the World go round!

This is just one interesting fact pupils of St. Eoghan’s Primary School in Moneyneena learnt when NI Water’s education team came to visit to teach them all about the water cycle.

NI Water’s educational programme, ‘H2O and the Wonderful World of Water’, taught the children all about the water cycle. Children learnt about the value of water, the different forms it takes, and what impact humans have on it.

During the visit, the children were introduced to H20, a water drop figure and mascot for the programme. They learnt how rain water is cleaned and sewage is treated keeping the country healthy. They took part in a ‘Bag it and Bin it’ activity to demonstrate what can and can’t be put down the toilet. The children were also introduced to NI Water’s chosen charity – WaterAid, who work to help those who have no access to safe water or sanitation.

NI Water’s Environmental Education Officer, Anna Killen, said: “NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives. H2O is a fun way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from schools who have participated in NI Water’s educational programme. It’s a fantastic way for us to work within the local community and educate future generations of water users as we continue to deliver what matters for the entire community every day.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage 2 and is designed to complement a key element of the Northern Ireland Primary Curriculum – the ‘World Around Us’.

A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities is available to download from www.niwater.com/education.