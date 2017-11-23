Weather warning for ice across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice across much of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The warning is in place from 6pm tonight to 10am on Friday.

The Met Office said to expect some icy patches to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.

“There is a risk of slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions,” it said. “Snow showers are expected, mainly over higher ground in the north and west of Scotland, with longer journey times possible.”

The Roads Service in Northern Ireland also said road surface temperatures are forecast to fall sub-zero, giving a risk of icy conditions.

“Salting of the main routes has been carried out this evening,” it said. “Road users are advised to exercise caution particularly when travelling on untreated routes.”