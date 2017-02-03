Weatherbies author visits Discovering Kids Playgroup

Maghera based wife, mother, childminder and author, Yvonne Fleming is pleased to announce the release of her first illustrated children’s book from The Weatherbies series named, ‘Sammy Sun Is Coming Out To Play’.

To mark the celebration Yvonne is touring schools and playgroups and popped into Discovering Kids Playgroup in Moneymore recently to give the children an insight into this great new book.

The Weatherbie stories bring the weather to life and make learning fun using weather themed characters. They are aimed at children aged 2 to 5, full of colour, easy to read and fun for both children and adults alike.

As Yvonne releases her first book, she is already working on the next to create a collection of twelve books based on the adventures of each character.

“Sammy Sun Is Coming Out To Play“ is available now.

Yvonne Fleming said: “I have created The Weatherbies from a passion of doodling on paper. Art was my most enjoyable subject when I was at school and I’ve always found it very relaxing to sit down and let the creations in my head come out on paper. Whilst sitting in the garden colouring with the children on a sunny day I looked up at the sky and doodled on a piece of paper. As a child I loved watching the clouds and the shapes they made. I wanted to make the weather fun and interesting for the children I cared for so I did rough sketches of a few little weather characters and gave them names. I started making up little stories and called them The Weatherbies.

All of a sudden, I had a collection of Weatherbies characters and Sammy Sun, Ronny Rain, Flo Snow, Colin Cloud, Rosie Rainbow, Willy Wind, Barry Star, Harry Hail, Mary Moon, Tommy Thunder and The Lightning Twins were born.

One night my husband Peter heard me telling my two beautiful sons a Weatherbies story as I put them to bed, and said “I think you should do something with them!”

So I started the process of developing the Weatherbies, typing up the stories, drawing the characters and I even bought every box of plasticine I could get my hands on and made a model of my little characters and “Skytown” the world in which they live.

And after a lot of hard work in writing, editing and illustration over the last 6 months and a successful Kickstarter campaign, I am delighted to announce that I have created my first Weatherbies book! It is called Sammy Sun Is Coming Out to Play. This is the first of many Weatherbies stories that showcase my little Weatherbie characters going on adventures in Skytown.”

The book series only marks the beginning of The Weatherbies project.

The animated TV production is currently in the early stages of development, with the view to broadcast in 2018/19, running alongside its popular contemporaries such as Peppa Pig and Mr Men. Watch this space!

The book is available to purchase at www.amazon.co.uk/Sammy-Sun-Coming-Out-Play/dp/0995533504

For more information go to www.theweatherbies.co.uk