Why not join the Great Guide Dogs Tea Party?

Specsavers in Cookstown is hosting a ‘Great Guide Dogs Tea Party’ in store on Friday, April 14 from 10am until 1pm.

The event is part of a fun-packed day for shoppers and visitors to mark both Easter and the official opening of the new store located on James Street in the town centre.

Community theatre group the ‘Dancing Grannies’ will perform a series of comedy dance routines from 12 noon onwards. The quirky comedy duo will strut their stuff to a range of well-known pop music and have entertained audiences across the UK and Ireland performing on stage, in shopping centres, nursing homes and for Children in Need.

The Specsavers team have also organised an Easter Egg hunt in the store with a range of prizes available to shoppers who successfully find the carefully hidden eggs. Additional entertainment for children includes a balloon-modeller and face-painting from 2pm to 4pm.

The Great Guide Dogs Tea Party is part of a UK wide series of tea parties which will raise much needed funds to support people living with sight loss.

Specsavers staff will be joined by staff and volunteers from Guide Dogs NI as well as local guide dog owners and their canine companions. Tea, coffee and buns will be available at a pop-up tea party stall and customers are invited to donate to Guide Dogs NI. Guide Dogs NI staff will also be on hand to provide information about the range of services offered by the charity to adults and children living with sight loss and the many volunteering opportunities available across Northern Ireland.

Brian O’Kane, Specsavers NI Chair and store director of Specsavers in Cookstown said: “Specsavers has worked with the charity Guide Dogs for many years and has seen at first hand the excellent support they provide to people living with sight loss. We’re pleased to support this new community initiative and our staff are looking forward to welcoming customers and shoppers to our store for our Cookstown tea party.”

Ursula McCanny from Guide Dogs NI explained that the tea party events are all about community, tea and good fun added: “We’re encouraging people at home, work or within their local town or community to host a Great Guide Dogs Tea Party. We’re delighted that Specsavers have taken a lead by organising parties in nine of their stores throughout Northern Ireland during April starting on Friday, April 14 in Cookstown.

“Every hour another person in the UK goes blind. When someone loses their sight, our charity is there to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well. We rely on donations and fundraisers to continue our life-changing work.”