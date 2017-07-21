Witness appeal after serious crash near Magherafelt

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which resulted in the road between Magherafelt and Moneymore being closed on Wednesday.
One person was taken to hospital after the accident which is believed to have involved one vehicle.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was on the road between 8.30am and 9.00am and saw what happened.
Contact the PSNI on 101 and give the reference number 239 19/07/2017
