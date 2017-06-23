Workspace Community Fund distributes grants

A total of 13 community and voluntary groups from the Magherafelt area of Mid Ulster District Council were recently awarded grants from the Workspace Community Fund to enable them to run projects in their areas that otherwise would not happen.

Projects supported included instructor costs for exercise classes, outdoor play equipment for children and healthy eating courses.

The Workspace Group, a social enterprise based in Draperstown, operates a range of commercial businesses including installing home insulation products, providing business start-up units and support, employability initiatives and recruitment and waste heat recovery, the surpluses from which are used for community benefit. Since its launch the Fund has allocated over £84,000 to 228 local community projects.

Catherine McCoy, Director, The Workspace Group, said: “Since 2009 we have distributed a percentage of our profits directly to community or voluntary groups to enable projects that otherwise just wouldn’t happen. This reflects what Workspace is about since it was founded – helping the local community in a practical way.”