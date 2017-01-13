Yellow weather warning persists for snow and ice

Although we have now have blue skies after a night of snow fall, the Met Office still has Mid Ulster under a yellow warning for snow and ice.

With a few mm of snow on many rural roads, some may have suffered transport disruption this morning, but the roads in Cookstown appear to be clear.

But with freezing temperatures, the ground snow has turned to ice on footpaths and ungritted roads.

Until midnight tonight the chief forecaster is saying: "Showers of snow, sleet and hail will continue, particularly through the first part of Friday. Two to four cm of snow may affect some low lying areas while high ground may see locally five to 10 cm.

"Ice is also likely to affect untreated surfaces. A combination of snow and ice may lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times."