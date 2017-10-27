Young people embrace arts and music

Young people from the Portrush, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Ballycastle areas welcomed some special visitors to their Inclusion Café event in Portrush Youth Centre.

The event was hosted by the Education Authority Youth Service and the Beyond Skin organisation which uses music and arts to address issues of racism and sectarianism.

Dr Ahmad Naser Sarmast, Founder of Afghanistan National Institute of Music and Amada Benavides, president of the Columbian peace-building organisation, Escuelas de Paz engaged with over 40 young people aged 14-plus on issues such as barriers to inclusion, identity, tackling myths and stereotypes, and promoting mutual understanding.

The evening culminated in a performance by London rapper and DJ Raphael Frank.