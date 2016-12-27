Coagh miss out on Bob Radcliffe Cup glory

Coagh United’s Bob Radcliffe Cup campaign finished at the final hurdle on Boxing Day - despite an early boost off Richard Donaghy’s goal.

Donaghy was on target inside the opening minutes of the festive fixture at Lakeview Park.

However, the Christmas cheer turned to concern as Dollingstown hit back with a quickfire double.

Aaron Duke - the son of former Coagh midfielder Gary - finished with three goals for Dollingstown, alongside efforts by Josh Norton and Aaron Duke in the final 5-1 tally.

It marked a first Bob Radcliffe Cup triumph in club history for Dollingstown.

Coagh’s previous appearance in the Mid-Ulster Football Association showpiece led to defeat to Loughgall across the 2007/08 campaign.

The 2006/07 season, however, marked Coagh’s second win since the inception of the Bob Radcliffe Cup in 1978.

Stephen Uprichard was part of the Coagh panel behind that defeat of Banbridge Town and the current Dollingstown boss was quick to highlight his links to United.

“I have only been in a month at Dollingstown and am really enjoying it,” said Uprichard. “The Bob Radcliffe Cup has been a big part of my career, with today my ninth or 10th final but only my second win.

“I was with Coagh for 12 or so smashing years and we won the Bob Radcliffe Cup a decade back.

“It is a great club and it was nice to see so many old friends, with many coming up and shaking my hand wishing me all the best.