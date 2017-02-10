IRISH LEAGUE: Tobermore hoping to kick on from cup exit

Tobermore United’s Irish Cup campaign may have come to an end on Saturday but there were plenty of positives for them to take from the game.

The Fortwilliam Park side put in a spirited display against Coleraine before succumbing to a single goal.

Goalkeeper Matt McGraw was in inspired form for Tobermore, producing several top drawer saves to keep his side in it.

Boss Adrian Whiteside is determined to take the positives into the rest of their Premier Intermediate campaign.

“We now have to take the positives out of today’s game and take them into our own league and start to dominate and put away teams like the way I know we can,” he told Mail Sport after the game.

“I think the cup tie caused the players to take their eye off the league campaign.

“We need to look at what we did today and put that into our league games and focus on picking up wins to get out of that league.

“Over the last couple of weeks we haven’t really created as much as we would have liked.

“Today we had to defend more and then try and hit them on the counter-attack.

“Coleraine are a top-four side and they have beaten a lot of teams this season in the Premiership, never mind a Premier Intermediate team.”