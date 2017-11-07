NI v Switzerland: Windsor Park will be rocking, says Dallas

Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas believes the fans will have a crucial part to play in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifying first leg play-off against Switzerland.

Michael O’Neill’s side will look to make home advantage count at Windsor Park as they look to take something positive with them to Basel on Sunday for the second leg.

Dallas believes the Green and White Army support could spur the Northern Ireland players on to what would be a crucial home win over the Swiss.

“Windsor Park will be rocking and we do not fear anyone there,” Dallas told BBC Sport NI.

“The support we get is crucial and it could be the difference. If we prepare and perform the best we can, we will have a good chance.”

Dallas insists the side need a good result at home if they are to reach the World Cup finals in Russia next summer - the first time they will qualify for the final stages since Mexico in 1986.

“We are under no illusions about how hard it is going to be - Switzerland have world-class players,” said Leeds player Dallas.

“But we have a lot of experience, and playing at the Euros last year will stand us in good stead.

“We have played against world champions Germany and they don’t come much bigger than that.

“I don’t have the words to describe what it would mean to us and the people of Northern Ireland to get to the World Cup,” he added.