WATCH: FaceTime surprise for Northern Ireland fans

Football stars from Northern Ireland picked up their phones to give dedicated members of the green and white army a special treat.
Manning the Vauxhall Fan Hotline for one day only, Josh Magennis and Michael McGovern surprised lucky supporters with a FaceTime call to thank them for their never-ending support, with hilarious results.
Football fans were encouraged to enter a competition to win their national team’s football shirt as part of the Vauxhall Motors #GetIN campaign, designed to bring fans closer to the players with one-off experiences. Players from each Home Team added an extra surprise as they called them on FaceTime, letting them know they had won.
Highlights from the day included a Northern Ireland fan getting a lot of attention for his facial hair, with Magennis commenting ‘what a tash!’
Andrew Curley, Head of Sponsorship and Events at Vauxhall Motors, said: “We were delighted to surprise these dedicated fans – giving them their own #GetIN moment. #GetIN is about rewarding fans for their unwavering support as we build excitement ahead of Russia 2018. It’s not every day you come face to face with your footballing heroes.”
