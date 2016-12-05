DERRY GAA: Derry Board seek Christy Ring changes

The Derry Executive Committee will table a motion at next week’s County Convention calling for the abolition of the final Christy Ring Play-off match.

Currently, the two defeated teams following Round 2B of the competition face each other in a play-off but the loser of that match receives a second chance to avoid relegation when they take on the Nicky Rackard Cup winners.

The winner of the final play-off is promoted to the Christy Ring competition for the following year but it means winning the Nicky Rackard competition is no guarantee of promotion, something the Derry County Board would like to see change.

The Oak Leafers were relegated from the Christy Ring Cup last season having reached the final in 2015 and will be playing in the Nicky Rackard in 2017 for the first time since they won it in 2006.

There has been criticism of the promotion-relegation system in the past with the Rackard winners having to field for a promotion match one week after lifting the trophy in Croke Park.

“In a climate where the national debate is around condensing the intercounty calendar, we feel that the extra play-off round is unnecessary and occupies weekends which could be used for club league games,” explained a Co. Board spokesperson, “However, it’s up to convention to decide whether or not we take it to Congress next February.”