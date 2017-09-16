DERRY GAA: Minors name team for All Ireland final showdown with Kerry

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship Final

Derry have made one change to the team that lined out against Dublin in the semi-final as they go in search of a first All Ireland Minor Football Championship title for 15 years against Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday (1.15pm).

Damian McErlain has drafted in Ballinascreen's Martin Bradley at half forward in place of Odhran Quinn who drops to the bench for the county's first appearance in the minor decider since the 2007 defeat by Galway. The Oak Leafers have to go back to the 2002 victory over Meath for the last time the lifted the Tom Markham Cup, a Ruairi Convery goal securing the title for Chris Brown's team on that occasion.

With this weekend's game expected to be a close affair, the eventual destination of the title could be decided by the respective benches, an area where from which Derry have excelled throughout the Championship and again McErlain has plenty of options throughout a strong looking panel.

The Derry Minor team for Sunday's All-Ireland Final v Kerry (Throw-in at Croke Park at 1.15pm) is;

1-Oran Hartin-Limavady

2-Oran McGill-Glen

3-Conor McCluskey-Magherafelt

4-Sean McKeever-Dungiven

5-Simon McErlain-Magherafelt

6-Padraig McGrogan-Newbridge

7-Conleth McShane-Bellaghy

8-Oisin McWilliams-Swatragh

9-Dara Rafferty-Drumsurn

10-Paddy Quigg-Kilrea

11-Richie Mullan-Dungiven

12-Martin Bradley-Ballinascreen

13-Ben McCarron-Steelstown

14-Lorcan McWilliams-Swatragh

15-Mark McGrogan-Newbridge

Subs:

16-Odhran Lynch-Magherafelt

17-Callum Brown-Limavady

18-Declan Cassidy-Bellaghy

19-Jon Paul Devlin-Ballinascreen

20-Tiarnan McHugh-Drumsurn

21-Fergal Mortimer-Craigbane

22-Conor Quinn -Bellaghy

23-Odhran Quinn-Bellaghy

24-Matthew Smyth-Ballinderry

25-Alex Doherty-Glen

26-Damon Gallagher-Bellaghy

27-Peadar McLaughlin-Kilrea

28-Cormac Murphy-Magherafelt

29-Ryan Scullion-Ballinascreen

30-Lorcan Spier-Bellaghy

31-Tiarnan Walsh-Swatragh