DERRY GAA: New City GAA club formed in Culmore

A new Derry City GAA club based in Culmore will be officially launched this weekend Saturday (September 23rd) at the Culmore Country Park.

The Culmore Cú Chulainns club will cater for children in the under 6, under 8 and under 10 age groups after receiving support for their application for affiliation from the Derry County Board.

The club which will begin coaching sessions on Saturday, September 30th at Thornhiil College, Culmore while lobbying for the provision of pitches at Culmore Country Park.

The park will also have its official opening on Saturday when the new GAA club will join other community and sporting groups in celebrating the new development.

Club chairman, Dermot McErlean said: "The club's formation signals an exciting new era for Gaelic games in the city. It's been a long held dream of our committee to form a GAA Club in our parish of Culmore and we are delighted the Derry County Board has backed our ambitious and imaginative vision for Culmore Cú Chulainns.

“The population of Culmore has soared in recent years and continues to do so with new housing developments. The opening of the Culmore Country Park offers a fantastic opportunity to develop the land here for much needed sporting facilities for our community.

"With so many young boys and girls now taking up Gaelic games, the new club will give them the opportunity to represent their own parish of Culmore. We fully intend to be at the forefront of this exciting new chapter in the history of our area.

“It is our intention that Culmore Cú Chulainns will have a parish-based identity, promoting Gaelic games initially to age groups under 10 and upwards thereafter. Coaching will begin on Saturday 30th of September at Thornhill College indoor facility at 11.00 am and everyone is welcome.

“On behalf of the Cú Chulainns management committee we would like to thank the Derry County Board, the GAA Ulster Council and the GAA clubs in our city who have gave us their backing.

"We would also like to thank local councillors Tony Hassan, Sandra Duffy, Brian Tierney, the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership, Thornhill College and our parish priest Father Colum Clerkin for all their support and encouragement. We also thank the many parishioners of Culmore who have supported us and wished us well in the creation of the new club for their parish and urge them to become involved and join us as we develop.”

Members of the Culmore Cú Chulainns’ committee will have a stand at the opening of the new Culmore Country Park at Coney Road, Culmore and will be available to speak to interested children and parents from 1pm until 5pm.

To keep up to date with Culmore Cú Chualainns GAA follow them on Twitter @CulmoreGAA or like them on Facebook –www.facebook.com/CulmoreGAA