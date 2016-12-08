DERRY GAA: Oak Leaf trio in Ulster squads

Enda Lynn, Alan Grant and Oisin McCloskey are the only Derry players to be named in the Ulster football and hurling squads for this weekend’s Inter-provincials.

Greenlough star Lynn is the sole Oak Leaf football representative in Pete McGrath’s panel which will meet Munster on December 11th in Parnell Park, although Tony Scullion is a selector.

Tyrone have the biggest representation with seven players just ahead of Fermanagh’s six. The rest of the squad, which will be captained by Fermanagh’s Eoin Donnelly, has players from Antrim, Armagh, Cavan and Down.

The Oak Leafers hurlers fare marginally better with Na Magha star Grant named alongside Banagher’s McCloskey by manager Terence McNaughton. As expected, the bulk of the squad is from Antrim (10) while Down have six on the panel. Armagh have four representatives named to face Munster in Semple Stadium while Setanta’s Danny Cullen is the sole Donegal hurler named.

The full panels are as follows;

Ulster Inter Provincial Football Panel

2016 GAA Football Inter-Provincial Championship Semi Final: Uladh v Mumhan

Kevin Niblock - Aontroim

Niall McKeever - Aontroim

Tony Kernan - Ard Mhacha

Stefan Campbell - Ard Mhacha

Charlie Vernon - Ard Mhacha

Killian Clarke - An Cabhán

Conor Moynagh - An Cabhán

Enda Lynn - Doire

Darren O’Hagan - An Dún

Ryan Johnston - An Dún

Gerard McGovern - An Dún

Aiden Breen - Fear Manach

Michael Jones - Fear Manach

Tomas Corrigan - Fear Manach

Chris Snow - Fear Manach

Eoin Donnelly (C) - Fear Manach

Declan McCusker - Fear Manach

Mattie Donnelly - Tír Eoghain

Tiernan McCann - Tír Eoghain

Niall Morgan - Tír Eoghain

Conor McAliskey - Tír Eoghain

Niall Sludden Tír Eoghain

Peter Harte - Tír Eoghain

Mark Bradley -Tír Eoghain

2016 GAA Hurling Inter-Provincial Championship Semi Final

Uladh v Mumhan

Neal McAuley - Aontroim

Simon McCrory - Aontroim

Chrisy O’Connell - Aontroim

Niall McKenna - Aontroim

Paddy Burke - Aontroim

Eoghan Campbell - Aontroim

Ciaran Clark - Aontroim

Ciaran Johnston - Aontroim

Conor Johnston - Aontroim

John Dillon - Aontroim

John Corvan - Ard Mhacha

Connor Devlin - Ard Mhacha

Stephen Renaghan - Ard Mhacha

Conor Corvan - Ard Mhacha

Alan Grant - Doire

Oisin McCloskey - Doire

John McManus - An Dún

Caolan Taggart - An Dún

Danny Toner - An Dún

Conor Woods - An Dún

Stephen Keith - An Dún

Conor O’Prey - An Dún

Danny Cullen - Dun na nGall