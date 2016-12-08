DERRY GAA: Oak Leaf trio in Ulster squads

Enda Lynn, Alan Grant and Oisin McCloskey are the only Derry players to be named in the Ulster football and hurling squads for this weekend’s Inter-provincials.
Greenlough star Lynn is the sole Oak Leaf football representative in Pete McGrath’s panel which will meet Munster on December 11th in Parnell Park, although Tony Scullion is a selector.
Tyrone have the biggest representation with seven players just ahead of Fermanagh’s six. The rest of the squad, which will be captained by Fermanagh’s Eoin Donnelly, has players from Antrim, Armagh, Cavan and Down.
The Oak Leafers hurlers fare marginally better with Na Magha star Grant named alongside Banagher’s McCloskey by manager Terence McNaughton. As expected, the bulk of the squad is from Antrim (10) while Down have six on the panel. Armagh have four representatives named to face Munster in Semple Stadium while Setanta’s Danny Cullen is the sole Donegal hurler named.
The full panels are as follows;
Ulster Inter Provincial Football Panel
2016 GAA Football Inter-Provincial Championship Semi Final: Uladh v Mumhan
Kevin Niblock - Aontroim
Niall McKeever - Aontroim
Tony Kernan - Ard Mhacha
Stefan Campbell - Ard Mhacha
Charlie Vernon - Ard Mhacha
Killian Clarke - An Cabhán
Conor Moynagh - An Cabhán
Enda Lynn - Doire
Darren O’Hagan - An Dún
Ryan Johnston - An Dún
Gerard McGovern - An Dún
Aiden Breen - Fear Manach
Michael Jones - Fear Manach
Tomas Corrigan - Fear Manach
Chris Snow - Fear Manach
Eoin Donnelly (C) - Fear Manach
Declan McCusker - Fear Manach
Mattie Donnelly - Tír Eoghain
Tiernan McCann - Tír Eoghain
Niall Morgan - Tír Eoghain
Conor McAliskey - Tír Eoghain
Niall Sludden Tír Eoghain
Peter Harte - Tír Eoghain
Mark Bradley -Tír Eoghain
2016 GAA Hurling Inter-Provincial Championship Semi Final
Uladh v Mumhan
Neal McAuley - Aontroim
Simon McCrory - Aontroim
Chrisy O’Connell - Aontroim
Niall McKenna - Aontroim
Paddy Burke - Aontroim
Eoghan Campbell - Aontroim
Ciaran Clark - Aontroim
Ciaran Johnston - Aontroim
Conor Johnston - Aontroim
John Dillon - Aontroim
John Corvan - Ard Mhacha
Connor Devlin - Ard Mhacha
Stephen Renaghan - Ard Mhacha
Conor Corvan - Ard Mhacha
Alan Grant - Doire
Oisin McCloskey - Doire
John McManus - An Dún
Caolan Taggart - An Dún
Danny Toner - An Dún
Conor Woods - An Dún
Stephen Keith - An Dún
Conor O’Prey - An Dún
Danny Cullen - Dun na nGall
