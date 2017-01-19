DERRY GAA: Oak Leafers announce new Rocwell sponsorship deal

One of Ireland’s leading suppliers of Natural Mineral Water, Rocwell, have been announced as the new hydration partners of Derry GAA.

Under the new arrangement Rocwell will support all Derry teams as well as installing new cutting-edge water cooling and filtration systems at the county’s training base at Owenbeg.

Derry senior footballers, Ciarán McFaul and Peter Hagan, and senior hurlers Johnny O’Dwyer and Darragh Cartin were on hand recently to officially mark the new partnership with senior managers Damian Barton and Colm McGurk also in attendance.

Commenting on the deal, chairman of Derry GAA, Brian Smith said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rocwell on board as our new suppliers of hydration products. The move further enhances our player facilities and preparations, both for training and for games.

“Rocwell are a local company with a track record of supporting the GAA community. I’m confident that our local clubs, supporters and businesses will get behind their enterprise.”

Managing director at Rocwell, Brian Quinn, also welcomed the partnership arrangement, saying:

“Derry GAA is a perfect partner for Rocwell Water, sharing the same passion, energy and ambition for our local communities.

“As one of Ireland’s foremost sporting bodies the GAA promotes healthy communities through the playing of Gaelic games. Our partnership with Derry GAA gives us a platform to communicate the benefits of our healthy hydration products for sports, business and lifestyle alike.

“We wish all Derry teams best of luck for 2017.”