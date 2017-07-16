GAA: Derry Minors clinch Ulster title at Clones

Derry lifted their second Ulster MFC title in three seasons with a high-scoring 1-22 to 2-12 win over Cavan.

The Oak Leafers raced into a four-point lead but James Smith scored a sixth-minute goal to get Cavan back into it.

Cavan lost Smith to a black card as Derry led 0-14 to 1-7 at the interval, but Philip Rogers punched a goal to narrow the gap soon after.

Ben McCarron scrambled home a vital goal eight minutes from time to guide his side towards the winning line at Clones.

More to follow . . .