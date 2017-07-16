Search

GAA: Derry Minors clinch Ulster title at Clones

Derry celebrate their Ulster Minor Football Championship Final victory over Cavan at Clones.

Derry lifted their second Ulster MFC title in three seasons with a high-scoring 1-22 to 2-12 win over Cavan.

The Oak Leafers raced into a four-point lead but James Smith scored a sixth-minute goal to get Cavan back into it.

Cavan lost Smith to a black card as Derry led 0-14 to 1-7 at the interval, but Philip Rogers punched a goal to narrow the gap soon after.

Ben McCarron scrambled home a vital goal eight minutes from time to guide his side towards the winning line at Clones.

More to follow . . .