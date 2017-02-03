Rock back in junior decider

Rock bridged a nine year gap on Sunday afternoon when they made it through to their second All Ireland Junior Final at the expense of Dunedin.

The St.Patricks were full value for their victory as they were the better side after a close opening quarter.

Aidan McGarrity once again led the way in the scoring stakes with eight points to his name, but he was only one of a number of players who performed well with the likes of Aidan Gervin, Ciaran Gourley, Enda McWilliams, Diarmuid Carroll, Eamon Ward and Conor McCreesh also springing to mind.

They will now face Kerry and Munster champions Glenbeigh- Glencar in the decider at Croke Park on February 19th.

It was the Edinburgh side who were out of the traps the quicker but points from McGarrity, McCreesh and Eamon Ward put Rock in control.

Ward’s 19th minute goal, after exchanging passes with McCreesh, was backed up by points from Carroll and a brace by McGarrity. All of a sudden Rock were running away with the semi final.

Conor Horan then got a much needed point for Dunedin and that was followed by a Molloy goal but McWilliams had the final say of the half as Rock led 1-8 to 1-4.

To have any chance of upsetting the odds the British champions needed a good start to the second half but the opposite happened as Rock weighed in with four points inside seven minutes from McGarrity (2), Ryan Crilly and Gourley. Mulvihill opened Dunedin’s second half account when he blasted over when a goal was on the cards and at the end of the third quarter Keating trimmed the deficit further.

Rock though reasserted themselves with McCreesh and Gourley both on target again either side of two successful frees from the boot of McGarrity. With a minute of normal time to play Dunedin got their second goal through Brian McAteer but it was only a consolation score at that stage.

They had Eanna Newton sent off for a second yellow card offence before Rock closed the game out with injury time points from Peter Ward and Carroll.