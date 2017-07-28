BOXING: Frampton’s homecoming fight is OFF

Carl Frampton’s homecoming fight against Mexican Andres Guiterrez in Belfast on Saturday night nhas been called off.

A statement issued by Cylone Promotions on Friday night said: ‘Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the “Return of The Jackal” event scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 29th July, has been cancelled due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez.

‘It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.

‘Please listen out for announcements on local radio stations or check www.ssearenabelfast.com for updates. We very much regret the inconvenience caused.’