Champions crowned at St Angelo

Saturday’s penultimate round of the Irish Superbike Championship at St Angelo saw three new champions crowned at the airfield circuit in Co Fermanagh.

Ballycastle’s Charles Stuart won the opening ISB race on his Yamaha R1 and claimed the runner-up spot in the second outing to wrap up the title.

Jason Lynn clinched the Irish Supersport title on the Walter Bell Suzuki.

It was a fantastic achievement by Stuart in only his third season of tarmac racing.

Stuart had 16 seconds in hand over Ryan Gibson in a wet race one, with Mark Glasgow completing the rostrum.

In race two, Cody Nally – who failed to finish in the opener – saw off Stuart to win by more than five seconds, with Gibson on the rostrum again in third.

Glasgow was caught out by the damp conditions, ending any faint hopes he had of challenging Stuart for the championship.

Brian Reid's son Simon won both Supertwin races to put the championship beyond doubt.

In the Supersport class, Jason Lynn added the Irish title to the Masters crown he clinched on the Walter Bell Suzuki at Mondello Park.

Pole man Lynn finished second in the first race behind Korie McGreevy, with Eunan McGlinchey riding an excellent race in third place as the young prospect came home only half-a-second behind Lynn.

McGreevy retired from race two, when McGlinchey led until the midway point before he was overhauled by Lynn, who went on to win by almost four seconds.

Ross Patterson, fourth in the first race, snatched second place from McGlinchey at the final bend.

Brian Reid’s son Simon lifted the Irish Supertwin title with a brilliant double at the 1.2-mile circuit.

Reid, who was fastest in qualifying, beat Paul Gartland by three seconds in race one and extended his winning margin to five seconds in the second race as he secured the championship in his first full season.

There was no stopping Christian Elkin in the Moto3 (125GP) class as he roared to a brace on the Bob Wylie 250 Honda.

Elkin crossed the line in race one with 19 seconds to spare over Cathal Graham (Honda 125) and completed his double with a 16-second win in race two, with Graham once again filling the runner-up position.

Melissa Kennedy was only 1.2 seconds behind Graham on her KNR Moto3 Honda in third.

Bishopscourt in Co Down hosts the final Irish championship round of 2017 with the Sunflower Trophy meeting from October 20-21.