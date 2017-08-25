Classic TT: Johnston ruled out of Superbike race with hand injuries

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston has been ruled out of Monday’s Motorsport Merchandise Superbike race at the Classic TT after sustaining hand injuries.

The Fermanagh man only made his comeback from injury at the Ulster Grand Prix following a big crash in practice at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Johnston and his good friend and fellow racer Dean Harrison were testing a sidecar at Jurby on Friday when they lost control, with Johnston – who was the passenger – sustaining possible broken fingers on his right and painful skin grazes. The duo had planned to riding the sidecar in Monday’s parade lap.

“It’s not as bad as the TT,” said Johnston, reflecting on his crash at Greeba Castle that left him with back, tailbone and finger injuries.

“I thought all my bad luck was out of the way; that must be it now.”

The 28-year-old will now forgo his ride on the Team Classic Suzuki, with his XR69 now due to be ridden by Michael Dunlop, who has blown two engines on his own machine. Dunlop has not yet completed a single lap on the Suzuki during practice this week.

However, Johnston still hopes to compete in the Junior race on Monday on the Black Eagle Racing MV Agusta.