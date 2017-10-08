DARTS: Daryl Gurney clinches biggest WGP win of carrer

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney clinched the biggest win of his career as he earned a dramatic 5-4 victory over Simon Whitlock at the World Grand Prix final in Dublin.

Londonderry man Gurney took the final two sets in a thrilling encounter to take the £100,000 first prize.

Australian Whitlock took the opening two sets and then moved 4-3 up again after Gurney had led 3-2.

However, Whitlock struggled with doubles in the closing two sets.

The Northern Irishman dropped to his knees after the triumph and later said that it showed "dreams do come true".

"I can't believe it, I really can't. It feels better than anything else I've ever felt in my life," Gurney told the PDC website.

Gurney has enjoyed a breakthrough season on the world circuit having reached the quarter-finals at the PDC World Championships and also reaching the semi-finals at the UK Open and the World Matchplay.